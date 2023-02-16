Kalyana Venkanna blesses devout on Garuda Vahana

Tirupati: Gaiety and religious fervour marked the Garduda Vahana seva held on the 5th day of Annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara at Srinivasa Mangapuram, 13 km from here on Wednesday. As the vahana seva is being held in public enabling the devotees to witness it, after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, a large number of people from Tirupati and other areas turned up to witness the most important Garuda vahana seva observed on the 5th day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The deity of Srinivasa adorned with Lakshmi Kasula mala brought specially from Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple in a procession (Shobha yatra) for Garuda vahana seva and also many other dazzling ornaments coupled with the huge Goda (Andal) malas brought from Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati for the decoration for Garuda seva left the devotees spell bound.

Local legislator and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented Vasthrams brought from his native village Tummala gunta to Lord Srinivasa on the occasion of Garuda vahana seva. Reddy along with his big number of followers, supporters and party leaders and activists came in a padayatra, from his village to the temple for vasthra samarpanam to the temple officials.

TTD made elaborate arrangements including additional security personnel for the smooth conduct of Garuda vahana seva and also facilities including Anna prasadam, drinking water etc. to cope with the rush. As part of ongoing Brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Kalyana Venkateswara in the guise of Universal Celestial Damsel-Jaganmohini and Sri Krishna Swamy on the finely decked Palanquins enthralled devotees on Wednesday. The devotees were mesmerised by the charm and beauty of Lord in His entire divine splendour.

The Andal Sri Goda garlands from Sri Govindaraja Swamy, Tirupati and also Lakshmi Kasula Haram from Tirumala temple were brought in a procession to Srinivasa Mangapuram for adoring the deity for Garuda seva, in the evening. Earlier in the morning, Kalyana Venkanna in the guise of Universal Celestial Damsel-Jaganmohini and Sri Krishna Swamy were taken in a procession on the finely decked Palanquins.