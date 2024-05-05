  • Menu
'Kalyanadurgam will be made ideal municipality'

‘Kalyanadurgam will be made ideal municipality’
An election campaign road show was organised in Gubanapalli village of Kalyanadurgam municipality of Anantapur district.

Kalyanadurgam : An election campaign road show was organised in Gubanapalli village of Kalyanadurgam municipality of Anantapur district.

Amilineni Surendra Babu, joint MLA candidate of TDP, JSP and BJP, who came for the election campaign, was warmly welcomed by the senior leaders of TDP, women and villagers by showering flowers and garlands. Speaking on the occasion, Amilineni vowed to make Kalyanadurgam an ideal municipality. The homeless will be provided house sites and sanctioned houses.

Senior leaders of the constituency, Kalyanadurgam municipality senior TDP leaders, activists and a large number of villagers participated in the programme.

