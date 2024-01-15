Live
‘Kamineni Baby Bliss’ launched
Vijayawada: Kamineni Hospitals announced the launch of pregnancy care plan ‘Kamineni Baby Bliss’ with an aim to revolutionise maternal health with this holistic and personalised programme. Services included regular check-ups with experienced obstetricians, state-of-the-art ultrasound scans, blood tests for mother and neonatal infant, personalized prenatal nutrition and exercise plans, and delivery.
Noted surgeon Dr D Santhi Priya emphasised the significance of specialized care during pregnancy. Dr G Madhurika, Dr Chitturi Venkata Sai Akhil along with Dr A Krishnakanth was also present.
Kamineni Baby Bliss is set to redefine pregnancy care standards, offering a comprehensive and compassionate approach to ensure a healthy and joyous journey for every expectant mother.