Live
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
- Will exit polls become exact polls?
- Attempts to Influence Poll Process: CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof
- Cong, BJP sure of double-digit
- Modi’s ‘400 Par’ or Kharge’s ‘295’: All eyes on Lok Sabha poll results today
- Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused in New Born Baby Care Hospital fire case
- French Open: De Minaur rallies past Medvedev, first Australian to reach QF since 2004
- LS polls: All set for counting on Tuesday amid Exit Poll projections of PM Modi’s third term
Just In
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from foreign tour
Highlights
- Receives warm welcome from party leaders at Gannavaram airport
- After a hectic election campaign, CM Jagan and his wife Bharati left for London on May 17 to spend holidays with their daughters
Vijayawada : Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his foreign tour.
The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the Gannavaram airport here on Saturday. He was received by senior party leaders, ministers, MLCs and MLAs.
He later left for his residence at Tadepalli. It may be noted that Jagan left for London along with his wife Bharati on May 17 after taking part in hectic election campaign, to spend holidays with their daughters at London.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS