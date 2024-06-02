Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from foreign tour

Vijayawada : Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his foreign tour.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the Gannavaram airport here on Saturday. He was received by senior party leaders, ministers, MLCs and MLAs.

He later left for his residence at Tadepalli. It may be noted that Jagan left for London along with his wife Bharati on May 17 after taking part in hectic election campaign, to spend holidays with their daughters at London.