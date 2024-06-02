  • Menu
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from foreign tour

Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from foreign tour
Receives warm welcome from party leaders at Gannavaram airport After a hectic election campaign, CM Jagan and his wife Bharati left for London on May 17 to spend holidays with their daughters

  Receives warm welcome from party leaders at Gannavaram airport
  After a hectic election campaign, CM Jagan and his wife Bharati left for London on May 17 to spend holidays with their daughters

Vijayawada : Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his foreign tour.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the Gannavaram airport here on Saturday. He was received by senior party leaders, ministers, MLCs and MLAs.

He later left for his residence at Tadepalli. It may be noted that Jagan left for London along with his wife Bharati on May 17 after taking part in hectic election campaign, to spend holidays with their daughters at London.

