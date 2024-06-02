Tirupati: Zero tolerance for disturbances on counting day says DEO Pravin Kumar

Tirupati : District Collector and Election Officer Pravin Kumar emphasised that maintaining law and order is the top priority ahead of vote counting on June 4. Speaking alongside SP V Harshavardhan Raju at a media briefing on Saturday, Kumar assured that there will be zero tolerance for disturbances, with Section 144 CrPC still in vogue. "No victory processions or rallies will be permitted and sale and bursting of firecrackers is banned", said the DEO. He highlighted the importance of a smooth counting process, supported by a three-tier security cover and 164 CCTV cameras at counting centres to monitor every detail.

Strict measures are in place to manage any potential disruptions. Misbehaving counting agents will be immediately removed and any troublemakers will face severe consequences. There should be no arguments between agents of two parties and police will act tough on such incidents and persons responsible. Kumar stressed the decision of returning officers is final and they bear significant responsibility for the process.

Regarding the counting procedure, he explained that all constituencies in the district will undergo 14 rounds of counting, with Chandragiri having 20 rounds. Each round is expected to take approximately 20-22 minutes though the first two rounds may take a little more time. Separate tables will be set up for counting postal ballots, with Tirupati parliamentary constituency having 14 tables to count 19503 ballots in three rounds, expected to be completed by 4 pm.

Each Assembly constituency will have between three and six tables, with the counting process finishing in two rounds, except for Chandragiri, which will require three rounds due to 5187 postal ballots. The final results will be declared only after all postal ballots, EVM votes and VVPATs are counted.



Kumar announced that four observers will arrive on Sunday, after which the second randomisation of counting staff will occur during which they will be allocated the constituencies. A third randomisation will be conducted just before counting begins on June 4, assigning specific tables to each staff member. The EVM strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates and observers at 7 am on the day of counting.



SP Harshavardhan Raju detailed the deployment of 2500 personnel for security and called for cooperation from candidates, agents and staff to ensure a peaceful counting process. He noted that mobile phones, cameras and liquids will be prohibited and thorough frisking will be conducted at entry points.



DRO K Penchala Kishore and DIPRO A Balakondaiah were also present at the briefing.

