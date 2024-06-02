Unveiling the Melodic Journey

Harini Rao, a Hindustani Classical Music virtuoso, began her training under Swati Phadke and further honed her craft with Vidushi Anuradha Kuber and Smt. Manjusha Patil. Achieving the Sangeet Visharad in 2008, she founded the Raageshree Foundation and Academy in 2012, mentoring over 200 students. Harini’s accolades include the Pandit Jasraj Award in 2009 and the Big FM Best Singer Award in 2016. Her performances, spanning prestigious venues globally, showcase her mastery. As a guest faculty at the University of Hyderabad and a creative lead for Ragalabs, Harini continues to innovate and educate, epitomizing her commitment to Hindustani classical music’s preservation and advancement.

In an exclusive interview, Harini Rao, a distinguished figure in the realm of Hindustani Classical Music, invites us into her enchanting world of melodies, memories, and artistic exploration.

Family Roots and Musical Genesis:

Reflecting on her musical genesis, Harini fondly recounts her upbringing in a family deeply rooted in education and arts appreciation. Her mother’s keen intuition detected her musical inclinations from a tender age, propelling her into the nurturing hands of her first guru, Smt. Pramila Naniwadekar. With familial transitions shaping her journey, she ultimately found her lifelong mentor in the late Smt. Swati Phadke, whose guidance not only refined her musical prowess but also instilled profound life lessons.

Guru-Shishya Bonds and Enduring Memories:

Harini cherishes vivid memories of her gurus, each imparting invaluable wisdom and shaping her artistic persona. From the nurturing environment of her early lessons with Smt. Pramila Naniwadekar to the transformative teachings of Smt. Swati Phadke, Harini imbibed not only the intricacies of raaga music but also immeasurable virtues like gratitude and patience. Currently honing her skills under the tutelage of Smt. Anuradha Kuber, she delves into the nuances of raags and the art of deep listening, continuing her quest for artistic evolution.

Passion and Purpose in Art:

Harini’s passion for Hindustani classical music emanates from its inherent permanence and inclusivity. With a vision to democratize classical arts, she endeavors to remove barriers of elitism, making the art form accessible to diverse audiences. Through her soul-stirring performances, she seeks to redefine classical music’s relevance in contemporary times, fostering inclusivity and resonance across all strata of society.

Memorable Melodic Journeys:

Recalling cherished moments on stage, Harini reminisces about her favorite concerts, from the illustrious stages of the Madras Music Academy to intimate performances at the Jagannath Temple in Hyderabad. Embracing experimentation and collaboration, she ventures into fusion music and jugalbandi experiences, exploring diverse soundscapes and collaborating with artists across genres.

Global Harmonies and Cultural Reverberations:

With a global audience spanning Hyderabad to international shores, Harini’s music transcends borders, captivating hearts and minds alike. While Hyderabad audiences revel in innovation and thematic presentations, international listeners exhibit a profound curiosity and engagement, underscoring the universal allure of Hindustani classical music.

Beyond the Notes:

Harini’s creative endeavours extend beyond music, encompassing the vibrant world of terracotta silver-infused jewellery design. Her multifaceted talents and passions converge in a symphony of creativity, enriching her artistic tapestry and leaving an indelible mark on diverse creative spheres. In essence, Harini Rao’s melodic odyssey embodies a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation, enriching lives and inspiring generations with the timeless beauty of Hindustani classical music.