Kanaka Durga flyover to be ready by August 15: Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas has directed the officials to complete the works of Kanaka Durga flyover by August.



The Minister while reviewing the progress of works here on Friday told the newsmen that the flyover will be ready by August 15 and will be made available for public by August 30. He alleged the previous government had completely neglected the works of Kanaka Durga flyover and Benz Circle flyover, resulting in the increase of traffic woes in the city.

"Earlier Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would complete the flyover by Krishna Pushkaralu, but he failed to complete the project in his five-year tenure. He abandoned the project and failed to allocate funds on a timely basis, due to which the works have been drastically delayed. Despite their inefficiency to complete the works on time, TDP leaders Kesineni Srinivas and Gadde Rammohan Rao have been alleging that the State government is least bothered about the development works of Vijayawada city." The Minister asserted that the YSRCP government was focusing on the flyover projects and prioritised them to complete at the earliest. Seeing the plight of public with increasing traffic snarls in the city, the Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up the works. Soon these flyovers will be ready for public use, he said.