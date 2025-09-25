  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated

Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated
x

MP Kesineni Sivanath lighting the lamp marking the inauguration of 35th branch of the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

MP Kesineni inaugurates the 35th branch of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with Vijayawada Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi, and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghuram, inaugurated the 35th branch of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank at Satyanarayanapuram here on Wednesday. MP Chinni lit the lamp and formally launched banking operations by opening the cash counter and lockers, while inspecting the facilities.

Speaking at the event, MP Sivanath praised the bank’s commitment to quality service and said it has consistently earned customers’ trust. “It is a pleasure to inaugurate the 35th branch at Satyanarayanapuram. I am confident that with more branches in future, the bank will strengthen its bond with the people,” he said. He also urged the management to expand further and congratulated the Chairman and staff.

MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao highlighted the growing popularity of cooperative banks among small traders and farmers.

KDCCB Chairman Nettem Raghuram lauded the institution’s 26-year journey, noting its discipline and efficiency in loan disbursement and recovery.

Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank Chairman Kommareddy Rambabu, CEO K Shyam Kishore, Regional Manager Jasti Murali, Branch Manager M Lakshminarayana, and staff members participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick