Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with Vijayawada Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi, and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghuram, inaugurated the 35th branch of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank at Satyanarayanapuram here on Wednesday. MP Chinni lit the lamp and formally launched banking operations by opening the cash counter and lockers, while inspecting the facilities.

Speaking at the event, MP Sivanath praised the bank’s commitment to quality service and said it has consistently earned customers’ trust. “It is a pleasure to inaugurate the 35th branch at Satyanarayanapuram. I am confident that with more branches in future, the bank will strengthen its bond with the people,” he said. He also urged the management to expand further and congratulated the Chairman and staff.

MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao highlighted the growing popularity of cooperative banks among small traders and farmers.

KDCCB Chairman Nettem Raghuram lauded the institution’s 26-year journey, noting its discipline and efficiency in loan disbursement and recovery.

Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank Chairman Kommareddy Rambabu, CEO K Shyam Kishore, Regional Manager Jasti Murali, Branch Manager M Lakshminarayana, and staff members participated in the programme.