Live
- Balakrishna promises support for RDT renewal
- DC urges to public to make Sathya Sai a ‘green district’
- NEP vital for building developed India by 2047: AICTE official
- Corporator launches ‘Okaroju Okaveedhi Parisubram’
- Pay DA arrears immediately, demands AP JAC Chairman
- Digital geo-tagging launched for pilgrim safety during Brahmotsavams
- Malaika Arora demonstrates Chinese movements to release tension and strengthen the body
- Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated
- Officials told to promote homestays to boost tourism
- Call to create awareness for eradication of ganja
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated
MP Kesineni inaugurates the 35th branch of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank
Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with Vijayawada Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi, and Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghuram, inaugurated the 35th branch of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank at Satyanarayanapuram here on Wednesday. MP Chinni lit the lamp and formally launched banking operations by opening the cash counter and lockers, while inspecting the facilities.
Speaking at the event, MP Sivanath praised the bank’s commitment to quality service and said it has consistently earned customers’ trust. “It is a pleasure to inaugurate the 35th branch at Satyanarayanapuram. I am confident that with more branches in future, the bank will strengthen its bond with the people,” he said. He also urged the management to expand further and congratulated the Chairman and staff.
MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao highlighted the growing popularity of cooperative banks among small traders and farmers.
KDCCB Chairman Nettem Raghuram lauded the institution’s 26-year journey, noting its discipline and efficiency in loan disbursement and recovery.
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank Chairman Kommareddy Rambabu, CEO K Shyam Kishore, Regional Manager Jasti Murali, Branch Manager M Lakshminarayana, and staff members participated in the programme.