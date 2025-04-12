Kanchi seer inaugurates Vishwanatha Dhyan Mandir at NSU

Tirupati: Pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy inaugurated the ‘Vishwanatha Dhyan Mandir’ at the Naimisha Gurukulam of the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Swamiji lauded the efforts of the university in preserving Sanskrit language and promoting Sanatana Dharma. He praised the university for not only imparting knowledge rooted in India’s diverse intellectual traditions but also for guiding students on how to study in harmony with nature.

He commended Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy for the institution’s holistic approach in nurturing students as responsible and enlightened citizens by blending scientific learning with spiritual wisdom.

Swamiji performed special pujas to the Siva Linga installed at the newly-inaugurated Vishwanatha Dhyan Mandir, praying for divine blessings on the university’s teaching staff, students and employees. He expressed hope that the university would continue to flourish and emphasised the significance of the ‘Gurukula’ system in preserving scriptural knowledge. In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy stated that the university is steadfast in its mission to safeguard Sanskrit and is committed to nurturing students not only with knowledge but also with values rooted in Indian heritage and Sanatana Dharma.

Academic Dean Prof Rajnikanth Shukla, Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Finance Officer Prof Radha Govind Tripathi, Controller of Examinations Dr K Sambasiva Murthy, Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sharma, Prof K Ganapati Bhat, Prof Satyanarayana Acharya, Prof Satish KS, Prof V Ramesh Babu, T Bharani Kumar, several faculty members and students were present.