Kanchi seer's Chaturmasya Deeksha from July 13

Kakinada: 70th Peetadhipathi of Mulamnaya Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal will be observing 39th Chaturmasya Deeksha at Akundi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala here from July 13 onwards.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswar Rao said that Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswati will arrive on July 9 to observe Chaturmasya Deeksha, which will be observed for two months. Swamigal will commence Chaturmasya Deeksha with vyasa puja in Ashada Poornima and complete on Bhadrapada Poornima on September 10.

During the Deeksha, regular puja of Maha Tripurasundari and Yoga Linga Chandramouleeswara would be performed three times a day. Chaganti said that Vyasa puja, Veda sadassulu and yagnas would be performed on the occasion. He said that during this period eminent persons well versed in Astrological studies would come and hold discussion on various topics and Nitya Agnihotra personnel from various places in the country would also participate.

The spiritual speaker informed that vedic scholars of Ghanapti rank would also participate in the programme. Most famous personnel like Uppuluri Ganapathi Sastry, Dokka Seethamma, Madhura Krishnamurthy had lived in these areas, which prompted the pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti to choose this place for his Chaturmasya Deeksha, he added.

Koteswar Rao said that it is the fortune of Kakinada people to witness the deliberations of great vedic scholars, astrologers and others and noted that there is a great spiritual connection between Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and Kakinada. He reminded that earlier great Paramacharya Chandrasekhara Saraswati Swamigal and Jayendra Saraswati Swamigal also visited Kakinada.

He said that besides spiritual discourse and discussions, cultural activities also will take place. Swamiji will be welcomed with vedic hymns and cultural items on July 9 from ADB road to Gosala, he said.