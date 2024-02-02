Kandikunta Venkata Prasad express confidence in winning from Kadiri

Kandikunta Venkataprasad, the TDP constituency in-charge, clarified in a press conference that he will be the party's candidate in the next election and is confident of winning. He mentioned that TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu had personally asked him to win as the TDP candidate in Kadiri. Venkataprasad urged people not to believe fake news and emphasized that they are in a democratic election war. He assured that he will continue to work diligently without betraying the trust of party workers who have supported him for 20 years.

Venkataprasad expressed his determination to win the election and reminded party members to reflect on how far they have come and not to give up. He credited Chandrababu Naidu for recognizing their presence among the people and announced that for the next 70 days, their focus should only be on politics, elections, and winning. Venkataprasad expressed happiness at the support they have received from all sections of society, even from opposing parties. He assured people that they have full control over the constituency and appealed to them to maintain faith in the party even after winning. He acknowledged the sacrifices of TDP activists and stated that their efforts will not be in vain. The press conference was attended by TDP leaders and others.