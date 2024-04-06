Live
Kandikunta Venkata Prasad seeks votes from people in Kadiri
Highlights
Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, the joint candidate for Telugu Desam Janasena BJP in Kadiri, is making his appeal to the villagers to vote for the Telugu Desam party and its bicycle symbol.
Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, the joint candidate for Telugu Desam Janasena BJP in Kadiri, is making his appeal to the villagers to vote for the Telugu Desam party and its bicycle symbol. He continues his campaign by warmly greeting the residents and engaging with them.
The high level of participation and enthusiasm in the election campaign is evident in the lively atmosphere of the villages, with people from all walks of life coming together to show their support for their preferred candidate. The energy and excitement surrounding the campaign indicate a strong sense of community and unity among the villagers as they prepare to cast their votes.
