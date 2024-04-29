Kandikunta Venkataprasad Gains Strong Support in Kadiri Constituency Election Campaign

In a bid to secure victory for Kandikunta Venkataprasad, who is contesting as a joint candidate of Janasena, Telugudesam, and Bharatiya Janata parties in the Kadiri constituency of Sri Sathyasai district, a house-to-house election campaign was conducted in the 34th Ward of Kadiri town. Led bySri Mati Kandikunta Yashodamma Garu, the campaign aimed to garner support for Venkataprasad and urge voters to cast their ballots for the bicycle sign.

Described as the longstanding leader of Kadiri constituency for the past 20 years, Kandikunta Venkataprasad has earned a reputation for being a reliable figure who offers assistance to those in need. With the support of leaders, activists, women, and residents of the Janasena, Telugu Desam, and Bharatiya Janata parties, the campaign for Venkataprasad has gained significant momentum as election day approaches.

As the constituents of Kadiri gear up to participate in the upcoming elections, it is evident that Kandikunta Venkataprasad has garnered strong support and is poised to win with a significant majority. The unity and backing of multiple parties and community members further solidify his position as a formidable candidate in the Kadiri constituency.





