  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kandikunta Venkataprasad Gains Strong Support in Kadiri Constituency Election Campaign

Kandikunta Venkataprasad Gains Strong Support in Kadiri Constituency Election Campaign
x
Highlights

In a bid to secure victory for Kandikunta Venkataprasad, who is contesting as a joint candidate of Janasena, Telugudesam, and Bharatiya Janata parties in the Kadiri constituency of Sri Sathyasai district, a house-to-house election campaign was conducted in the 34th Ward of Kadiri town.

In a bid to secure victory for Kandikunta Venkataprasad, who is contesting as a joint candidate of Janasena, Telugudesam, and Bharatiya Janata parties in the Kadiri constituency of Sri Sathyasai district, a house-to-house election campaign was conducted in the 34th Ward of Kadiri town. Led bySri Mati Kandikunta Yashodamma Garu, the campaign aimed to garner support for Venkataprasad and urge voters to cast their ballots for the bicycle sign.

Described as the longstanding leader of Kadiri constituency for the past 20 years, Kandikunta Venkataprasad has earned a reputation for being a reliable figure who offers assistance to those in need. With the support of leaders, activists, women, and residents of the Janasena, Telugu Desam, and Bharatiya Janata parties, the campaign for Venkataprasad has gained significant momentum as election day approaches.

As the constituents of Kadiri gear up to participate in the upcoming elections, it is evident that Kandikunta Venkataprasad has garnered strong support and is poised to win with a significant majority. The unity and backing of multiple parties and community members further solidify his position as a formidable candidate in the Kadiri constituency.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X