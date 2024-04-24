Kandikunta Venkataprasad Intensifies Election Campaign in Tribals Areas of Sri Sathya Sai District

In a bid to secure votes in the upcoming elections, TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad has intensified his election campaign in tribal areas of Sri Sathya Sai District Kadiri. As part of his campaign, he visited several villages in Tanakallu mandal including Addanapalli, Kamtampalli, Buddaiah Kota, Tulsi Naik Thanda, Ratane Naik Thanda, Game Naik Thanda, Vepulapalli Thanda, and Nallamolapally.

During his campaign, Kandikunta Venkataprasad highlighted the frauds committed by the YCP government and emphasized the need for change. He expressed his commitment to welfare and development programs that will be implemented by the NDA alliance if they come to power.

The tribal youth in the area have shown active participation in the campaign, informing the rural people about the failures of the current government and warning against voting for the YCP. They expressed their support for the TDP party and their belief that only TDP can bring about development in their communities.

Kandikunta Venkataprasad also addressed the issues faced by the tribals during Jagan's rule and assured that TDP will work towards solving these problems once in power. He mentioned plans to form Gram Panchayats in Tandas with a population of 500 and to address sanitation issues in the area.