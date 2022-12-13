Kandukuri gave new lease of life to women

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Academy chairperson P Sri Laxmi said that Kandukuri Veeresalingam gave women a new life in the form of widow remarriages as he could not bear to see the lives of the children who were dying in illiteracy and ignorance. She said that Kandukuri's ambition is complete women's freedom.

Sri Laxmi was the chief guest at the meeting jointly organised by Bhasha Samithi and Telugu Department at SKVT Government College on Monday. She said that if Kandukuri did not fight back then, there would be no life for women today.

College Principal Dr Ebel Rajababu said that Kandukuri was not only a pioneer of modern literature but also of modernity. Adikavi Nannaya University Assistant Professor Dr T Satyanarayana described Kandukuri as the harbinger of modernity in society.

Bhasha Samithi vice-president Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that all the works of Kandukuri condemned social superstitions. Kandukuri was described as a great person, who grew up as a national-level reformer through widow remarriage.

Dr DV Ramana Murthy, G Sarath Babu, P Sudha, Ch Seetharamanaidu, G Bhaskar and Shiva participated. Prizes were given to the winners of the competitions organised for the students.