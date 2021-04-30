Kanigiri: Case filed against Apollo Lab for conducting Covid tests

Kanigiri: The Prakasam district police registered a case against the Apollo Pharmacy Medical Lab at Kanigiri, following a report submitted by the mandal level task force on Thursday.

Following the instructions of the district SP Siddharth Kaushal, the Kanigiri mandal task force conducted surprise checks as part of the measures to control private hospitals and labs from conducting Covid tests without permissions. In the surprise check at the Apollo Pharmacy Medical Lab at Kanigiri, they found that the lab is conducting the Covid tests without any permission from the government and hiding the details of Covid positive cases.

The taskforce member and medical officer, A Rajyalakshmi lodged a complaint with SI Ramireddy, who registered a case number 126/21 under sections 188 of IPC and arrested the accused G Sridhar of Kanigiri, as per the instructions of the SP.

SP Siddharth Kaushal directed the police to also inspect other private hospitals and labs in the town and ordered them to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and take legal action on the violators.

He said that some people are conducting the Covid tests in private labs without permission and are concealing the results from the government.

He advised the public to undergo tests at the government licensed hospitals and labs. The SP said that, if anyone has the information that a corona medicine, injection, oxygen cylinder or other devices were being sold in the black market should immediately share the info by calling Dial 100 or message through WhatsApp number 9121102266.