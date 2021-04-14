Kanigiri: Get vaccinated to save yourself from Covid

Kanigiri: Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the vaccination staff to make sure that not a single dose of the Covid vaccine is wasted. He assured people that the vaccine is effective and the government is supplying required number of doses without fail.

The collector inaugurated the 'Tika Utsav' at the government hospital in Pamur and inspected the OP division, lab and pharmacy and inquired about the facilities available. He conducted a meeting with the ANMs and made a few suggestions.

Later, speaking at the Raviguntapalli village secretariat, he said that the district is about to receive 50,000 vials of the vaccine and advised the public to shun any doubts about its performance. He said that vaccination is a chance to protect their lives.

He announced that he has also received the jab along with others. He asked the public to get vaccinated and save themselves from the adversities of the second wave of coronavirus. He announced that they have vaccinated about 3 lakh people in the district already and will vaccinate all people above 45 years.

Bhaskara informed that they have made all arrangements to conduct the 'Tika Utsav' successfully in the district. He said that there are 165 doctors available in the 115 PHCs in the district, kept ready 56 vehicles of 104 ambulances for the jab drive. He said that many cases registered in the Pamur mandal last year and more people died from Covid. He announced that this year, they have conducted Covid tests for 5,565 people in the district and 10 of them are found infected with the virus. He informed that they have vaccinated 330 of the 434 Covid warriors in the district, including the health workers and Anganwadi workers. He advised the staff to not show any reluctance during the emergency period like Covid.

The Pamur mandal special officer and STEP CEO PV Narayana, tahsildar Ch Usha, mandal medical officer Dr Rajasekhar and other officials also participated in the meeting.