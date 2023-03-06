'Kanipakam Lord showered `13L cr investments on AP'

ecause of the blessings of Kanipakam Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple, investors have come forward to establish industries in the Global Investors Summit with an outlay of Rs 13 lakh crores for flourishing the state in all respects, asserted Visakha Sarada Peetham Seer Swamy Swaroopananda.





In an unprecedented event, the management and the Trust Board of Kanipakam Temple has conducted Laksha Modaka Lakshmi Ganapathi Havanam for two days at the temple seeking the blessings of Lord Vinayaka for the welfare of country. Speaking at the concluding event of Ganapathi Havanam on Sunday, he complimented the temple management for successfully conducting the event. He said Kanipakam temple has been emerged as one of the most famous temples like Tirumala and Srikalahasthi. Sleeping at Kanipakam Temple for one night, the God will bless abundant happiness and prosperity, he added.

He complimented Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohana Reddy, Local MLA M S Babu and Executive Officer Venkatesh for taking active part in making the event a grand success. He stated the temple has been witnessing marvelous development in respect of offering Golden Chariot to Lord Ganesh. Reconstruction of Kanipakam Temple was historical, which was completed hardly within six months, he stated. Chittoor and Tirupati MPs N Reddappa, M Gurumurthy and Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu were present.



