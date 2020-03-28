Kanipakam villagers oppose setup of isolation center

Chittoor: To curb the spread of Coronavirus in AP, the government has decided to set up the isolation centres across the state. As part of this, a quarantine facility was arranged at Kanipakam in Chittoor district.

While the isolation center was all set for the inauguration by Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy, the Kanipakam villagers have strongly opposed the setting up of the facility fearing that Coronavirus will spread in their village. Over the protest of the villagers, Deputy CM cancelled the inauguration programme.