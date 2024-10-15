Live
- Nagarjuna Sagar: Grand Dhamma Vijaya celebrations held
- Farmers urged to safeguard crops
- CCS police seize ration rice; nab miller, 2 others
- Minister Tummala sheds light on measures to address village issues
- MP Mallu Ravi flays bankers for neglecting welfare schemes’ targets
- Kanna launches development works
- 700 shooters on roll: Bishnoi calling shots from prison
- Suresh Prabhu for strengthening MSMEs for robust economy
- 3 flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
- African cheetahs to be released back into Kuno
Just In
Kanna launches development works
Highlights
MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana said villages will witness development under the TDP-JSP-BJP government rule.
Narasaraopet: MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana said villages will witness development under the TDP-JSP-BJP government rule.
He participated in ‘Palle Panduga-Panchayati Varotsavalu’ held in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said over 30,000 works sanctioned in the grama sabhas will start from Monday. He laid the foundation stone for internal roads at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at Kattavaripalem, at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Kantepudi, internal CC drains and metal roads at a cost of Rs 8 lakh at Bhimavaram village.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS