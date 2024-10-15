Kanna launches development works

Narasaraopet: MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana said villages will witness development under the TDP-JSP-BJP government rule.

He participated in ‘Palle Panduga-Panchayati Varotsavalu’ held in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said over 30,000 works sanctioned in the grama sabhas will start from Monday. He laid the foundation stone for internal roads at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at Kattavaripalem, at a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Kantepudi, internal CC drains and metal roads at a cost of Rs 8 lakh at Bhimavaram village.