Kanna seeks CM intervention to help cotton farmers

Narasaraopet: Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana expressed serious concern regarding the conditions set by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for purchasing cotton.

He stated that CCI officials have indicated they will only buy cotton if the moisture content is at or below 12%. Any cotton with moisture exceeding this level is rejected, which he believes is unfair.

Kanna plans to address this issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu requesting that he write to the Central government to urge CCI to relax these requirements and purchase all cotton produced by farmers to ensure fairness.

On Tuesday, he inaugurated a cotton purchase centre at Lakshmi Cotton Trading Company in Sattenapalli, located in the Palnadu district. He warned that if these strict rules continue, cotton farmers will incur significant losses.