Kannada Version of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie to be screened today in AP Bhavan Delhi

RRR Mania continues across the country as Rajamouli has charmed everyone with his magic. The movie "RRR", which was released nationwide on March 25, is currently under discussion. NTR and Charan fans who saw their heroes on screen four years later are in fervour. While all the theaters are house full, the people are excited to watch the film. Celebrities, on the other hand, are also showering praise on the film. Overall, the film was a blockbuster hit with huge expectations. Meanwhile, RRR Mania is also running in Delhi AP Bhavan.



RRR special shows are being screened at the AP Bhavan in Delhi. The Ambedkar Auditorium at AP Bhavan is showing three shows a day on Saturdays and Sundays for the film 'RRR'. With this, politicians, businessmen and Telugu celebrities from Telugu states are going to watch these special shows in Delhi.



As part of it, the Kannada version of RRR movie will be screened in AP Bhavan Delhi at 7 PM on Tuesday. The Principal Resident Commissioner AP Bhavan IAS Praveen Prakash and Vijayasai Reddy Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh government cordially invites for watching of film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, NTR and Rajamouli posted on social media thanking the audience for their love.