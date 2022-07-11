Kapaleshwara temple authorities present silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna

Srisailam (Nandyal): For the first time, the authorities of Sri Kapaleshwara Swamy temple in Mylapore in Tamil Nadu state, presented pattu vastrams to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi at Srisailam temple on Sunday.

In a press release, Srisailam temple authorities stated that P Sekhar Babu, the Minister for Endowments, principal secretary of endowments and tourism and culture Dr B Chandra Mohan, Endowments Commissioner J Kumar Guruvan, assistant commissioner of endowments Kannan, joint commissioner Tirumagal and Executive Officer (EO) Kaveri, archakas and veda pundits visited the temple and presented the silk robes.

Prior to presenting the robes, the Minister, Principal Secretary, Endowments Commissioner and others were given a warm welcome by the Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna, temple officials and archakas at temple Maha Dwaram (main entrance) following the temple tradition.

Later the Minister and endowments department officials, arahckas and veda pundits have presented the silk robes amid playing of spiritual music. After presentation of silk robes, the minister and others were presented ashirvachanam and sesa vastrams of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambhika Devi. Even laddu prasadam was also presented, stated the authorities.