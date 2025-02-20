Kapileswara annual fete commences

Tirupati : The ten-day annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Siva temple in Kapilatheertham commenced on a grand note in Tirupati on Wednesday with the hoisting of the ceremonial Nandi Dhwaja Patam atop the temple pillar.

In the auspicious Makara Lagnam, the religious staff commenced the rituals with Sankhanadam, Siva Nama Smarana as per the tenets of Saivagama.

Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subba Raju, Superintendent Chandrasekhar, priest Uday Gurukul, staff and devotees were present.