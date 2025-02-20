Live
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
- CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today
Just In
Kapileswara annual fete commences
Highlights
Tirupati : The ten-day annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Siva temple in Kapilatheertham commenced on a grand note in Tirupati on Wednesday with the hoisting of the ceremonial Nandi Dhwaja Patam atop the temple pillar.
In the auspicious Makara Lagnam, the religious staff commenced the rituals with Sankhanadam, Siva Nama Smarana as per the tenets of Saivagama.
Temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subba Raju, Superintendent Chandrasekhar, priest Uday Gurukul, staff and devotees were present.
