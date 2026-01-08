BJP, Cong, AIMIM join hands in Maha civic polls

The BJP has entered into post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in some municipal councils in Maharashtra.

Following the civic elections last month, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Notably, BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government in the state.

In Ambernath, the BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and the NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 councillors.

The three parties have come together, claiming that the move is aimed at “saving the town” and ensuring stable administration. The Shiv Sena, however, slammed the move, calling it “unethical and opportunistic”.

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".