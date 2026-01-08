Unacceptable: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said such tie-ups were unacceptable and would be scrapped.

Such alliances would not be acceptable under any circumstances and action would be taken against the local leaders, he said.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken," Fadnavis told a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to scrap such alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, said, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power."