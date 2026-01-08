Congress suspends 12

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday suspended from the party 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council along with its block president for forging an alliance with the BJP after last month's civic polls.

The BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP in Ambernath town in Thane district, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.