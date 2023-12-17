Kapileswara temple teppotsavam from Dec 22

Tirupati: Annual Teppotsavam (float festival) will be celebrated at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple from December 22 to 26 between 6:30 pm and 8 pm. On the first day of the five-day festivities, Sri Vinayaka Swamy will take five rounds in Kapila Theertham waters, while Sri Subrahmanya Swamy on December 23, Sri Somaskanda Swamy on December 24, Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru takes seven rounds on December 25.

On the final day, on December 26 Sri Chandikeswara Swamy and Sri Chandrasekhara Swamy will take nine rounds on the floats decorated with flowers and electrical illuminations.

On December 27, as part of Arudra Darshana Mahotsavam, the utsava idols of Sri Nataraja Swamy, Sri Sivakami and Sri Manikyavasaga Swamy will be paraded along the streets in the temple city. Artistes of Annamacharya Project will perform daily bhakti sangeet programmes during the float festival.