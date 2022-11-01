Kapu community at a loss due to Pawan's attitude: MP Bharat

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): YSRCP Parliamentary chief whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram commented that Kapu social class and fans are supporting Pawan Kalyan with a desire to make him as the Chief Minister, but Pawan is acting to make N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM. He criticised Pawan Kalyan as proof of hypocrisy and it is damaging to the entire Kapu community.

Bharat spoke to the media at Pushkara Ghat here on Monday. He called up on Kapu social classes to be aware of Pawan Kalyan's attitude. In the past, Chandrababu Naidu had allocated funds of Rs 1,000 crore for Kapus welfare and diverted those funds. No efforts were made for Kapus' welfare during the TDP regime, he pointed out. But during they YSRCP regime, Rs 2,000 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of women belonging to Kapu community every year under Kapu Nestham scheme, he said. Bharat questioned why did Pawan Kalyan join hands with Naidu, who cheated the Kapus. The Jana Sena chief has to give explanation to the Kapu caste over this, he said.

Bharat said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy never indulge in politics in the name of caste. He confirmed that Kapu representatives of YSRCP and the prominent members of Kapu caste are going to meet in Rajahmundry and discuss various issues.

Party leaders TK Visweswara Reddy, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, Innamuri Pradeep Kumar and others were present on the occasion.