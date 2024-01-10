Kapu Ramachandra Reddy announces he would contest from Kalyandurgam and family from Rayadurgam

YSRCP Rayadurgam MLA and government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy who announced his resignation to the party following a differences with the party high command has now revealed that he would contest from Kalyandurgam while his family members from Rayadurgam.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said that Rayadurgam and Kalyandurgam are two his eyes and stated that he would either contest from which ever the party that gives ticket or else independently.

Stating that there are reports of poaching Sarpanches, Counsellors, Ward members and ZPTCs and MPTCs, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy said that he is no objection and the local bodies leaders can take their own path.

On the other hand, there are reports that Kapu Ramachandra Reddy had met Congress leader Raghuveera Reddy abd held talks over the latest political situation. If everything goes well, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy will be contesting from Congress from both Kalyandurgam and Rayadurgam.

Kapu Ramachandra Reddy resigned four days ago after YSRCP denied tickets. He alleged that he was not given appointment and stated that he diby want to stay in the party.