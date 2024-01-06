  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent

Kapu Ramachandra Reddy suits YSRCP, says will contest independent
x
Highlights

Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in Andhra Pradesh has announced his resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy in Andhra Pradesh has announced his resignation from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He stated that he was denied a ticket from Kalyanadurgam and will instead contest the next assembly elections as an independent candidate or from another political party.

He expressed disappointment and anger towards the party, claiming that he was cheated and humiliated. He also mentioned that he tried to meet CM Jagan but not received a chance so far.

The future activities and decisions of Kapu Ramchandra Reddy are yet to be announced, however, he said that he and his wife would contest from Rayadurgam and Kalyandurgam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X