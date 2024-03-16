Kapu Sankshema Sangam president Puli Sriramulu flays Mudragada Padmanabhan

The founding president of Kapu Sankshema Sangam, Puli Sriramulu, has denounced Mudragada Padmanabham Kapu, calling him a cult traitor and a historical figure. He made these remarks during a recent event where he criticized Padmanabham's actions.

Back in 1988, a group of influential individuals including Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Akula Sivaiah Naidu, Pilla Venkateswara Rao, Miriyala Venkatarao, YH Rao, GS Rao, Puli Sriramulu, Gurrala Narasimha Rao, and Mudragada Padmanabham came together to form Kapunadu in Vijayawada. Puli Sriramulu revealed that he served as an executive member of the first Kapunadu state committee, which was chaired by Akula Sivaiah Naidu.

Despite their past collaborations, it seems that there is now tension between Puli Sriramulu and Mudragada Padmanabham. Puli Sriramulu's recent comments have sparked controversy and brought attention to the dynamics within the Kapu community. It remains to be seen how this disagreement will impact the future of the community and its leadership.