Karnataka taps habba tourism potential

Visakhapatnam: From the lesser-known tales of Hampi to intricate Islamic architecture of Vijayapura in Bijapur, stunning rock carvings at Pattadakal to breathtaking star-shaped Manjarabad Fort and mysterious Kabini wildlife sanctuary, Karnataka epitomises cultural diversity with its seamless verdant landscapes and quaint travel destinations.

Be it for destination weddings, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), adventure and wildlife tourism, the officials from Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) say that the state has been drawing increasing domestic footfalls at the tourism road show hosted in Visakhapatnam.

On the sidelines of the show, general manager (Admin) SM Shivakumar says, "After two years of confining to coronavirus-induced indoor life, people have now resumed filling their travel itinerary planner like never before. And we term it as 'revenge' tourism."

With wellness tourism adding to the list of sustainable and responsible tourism, the KSTDC officials inform that the segment is slowly but steadily catching up well among the domestic tourists and foreigners.

Endowed with UNESCO world heritage sites such as Hampi and Pattadakal, the state has been attracting not just domestic tourists but also travellers from Europe and Russia.

Also, the state is a favourite holiday destination for people of Andhra Pradesh, especially from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Next to AP, tourists from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra prefer visiting the state. "In recent times, leisure tourism is another segment that is gaining more popularity, especially among the working class who look forward to unwinding and relaxing during weekends," explains Shivakumar.

With a wide platter of options provided in wellness tourism, temple tourism, adventure tourism and wildlife tourism, the KSTDC aims to tap tourism potential of Karnataka even during 'habbas' (festivals). Mysuru is one of the favourite festival destinations for scores of tourists during Dasara as Nadahabba, Mysuru Dasara is commonly known as, exudes an old-world charm.

The presentation of 'Yakshagana'that depicts mythological episodes in an enchanting amalgamation of dance, music and literature and the foot-tapping folk dance 'pooja kunitha' sum up to the cultural diversity of Karnataka.

Compiling a host of standard and customised holiday packages, the department officials intend to promote the state's destinations among prospective travellers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu along with other states through road shows and the next one is going to be hosted in Ahmedabad in September.