Karra Samu competitions held
The Indian Silambam Federation and Tulasi Seeds jointly organised the South India-level Silambam competition also known as Karra Samu at TJPS College here on Sunday.
TJPS College correspondent Brahma inaugurated the competition.
Tulasi Seeds provided necessary sports equipment, medals, mementos, t-shirts, food and accommodation for 300 sports cars for these competitions spending Rs 2.5 lakh.
Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu presented prizes to the Karra Samu heroes who won these competitions.
He congratulated Karra Samu coach Varma and Grand Master Jidugu Subbarao who worked hard for “First South India Silambam-2024”.
He said that he has provided full support for the programme with the intention that this ancient art of Karra Samu (Silambam) should not disappear. “We will cooperate in the future as well,” he added. As many as 300 athletes from Andhra, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in this tournament.
Uggirala Seetharamaiah, Dalavai Subrahmanyam, Siddhartha Varma, Sudhir, Sumanth, RRR Verma and parents of players participated.