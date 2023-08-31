‘KarryNow’ delivers 25K orders in 120 villages

Anantapur: An educated unemployed youth Krishna Reddy has launched, ‘KarryNow,’ a delivery service platform for rural India with just Rs 1 delivery charges. Talking to The Hans India, Krishna Reddy said, “We have started this in June 2021 without fanfare in 10 villages and delivered more than 25,000 orders in 120 villages on an experimental basis in Tadipatri and surrounding villages.”

“We are planning to expand this platform to entire AP in next 1-2 years with a vision to reach 6 lakh villages by 2030,” he stated. “We are supported by IIM Bangalore, India accelerator and recently selected for Tata social enterprise challenge also as finalist and is poised to pitch our startup in front of Ratan Tata,” claimed a beaming young entrepreneur Reddy.