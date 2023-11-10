Live
Karthika Masam: Special pujas at Durga temple from Nov 14
EO Rama Rao says on the suggestion of the Vedic committee, the celebrations will be held in the temple for 30 days
Vijayawada: In view of the auspicious Karthika Masam, special pujas and sevas will be offered at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here from November 14 to December 12.
In a press statement on Thursday, Sri Kanaka Durga temple EO K S Rama Rao said that at the suggestion of the Vedic committee, the Karthika Masam celebrations would be held at the temple for 30 days. He said that the setting up Akash Deepam will commence on November 13 evening on the premises of Sri Kanaka Durga temple and Sri Nataraja Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri.
“Sahasra Lingarchana will be performed throughout the Karthika Masam from 9 am to 12 pm and Chaturveda Parayanam (reciting of four Vedas) from 8 am to 11 am on the temple premises.
Besides, on November 15 Wednesday, the presiding deity will appear in bangles alankaram. Apart from that, ‘Koti Deepotsavam’ will be held on the occasion of Karthika Purnima on November 26 in evening in the temple, ghat road, upalayams, Kanaka Durga ghat and other places.
Giripradakshina will be held on 27th November on Monday. Devotees are requested to get tickets regarding arjitha sevas by visiting www.aptemples.ap.gov.in or to get at the temple counters,” the EO informed.