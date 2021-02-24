Kasirao promises development of Markapuram

Markapuram: The YSRCP leader and probable candidate for post the municipal chairman of Markapuram, Perumalla Kasirao on Tuesday said that he has plans for the development of the town with the cooperation from the local MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy and support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press meet, Kasirao explained that his family is in close acquaintance with the KP Kondareddy family and has the support of party senior leaders from the district.

He said that he is instrumental in the development activities of various temples in the State as their committee's member, chairman of the chamber of commerce and State leader of Arya Vysya Association. He requested the public to believe in the honest people and support his candidature as the municipal chairman.