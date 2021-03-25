Kattankulathur: SRM hosts Defence Service Hackathon for students

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, hosted a Defence Services Hackathon, the first-of-its-kind in the country. It was hosted by SRM Innovation and Incubation Centre, SRMIST. The aim of this hackathon was to involve students and researchers in developing solutions for real time problems faced by our armed forces.

A total of 54 teams involving 200 students, researchers and faculty members, participated in the Defence Hackathon. In all, 12 problem statements ranging from use of AI/ML for Inventory management, Surveillance, Anti-infiltration obstacle systems, to novel firefighting systems in high altitude, Land slide arrester and tracked snow removers were selected and worked upon putting across their ideas/solutions.

The teams were supported by more than 15 mentors with a range of expertise. The valedictory was graced by Vice-Admiral G Ashok Kuma, vice-chief of Naval Staff. He said,"Students and researchers should apply latest technology to solve challenges faced by the Armed Forces, especially the Navy." The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor (Interim) Dr C. Muthamizhchelvan.