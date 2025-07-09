Live
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
- AICTE-ATAL FDP on AI begins at Gnanambica College
Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
Highlights
Students of Kautilya Institution, M R Palli Circle, Tirupati, have secured admissions into prestigious law universities through the CLAT-2025.
Tirupati: Students of Kautilya Institution, M R Palli Circle, Tirupati, have secured admissions into prestigious law universities through the CLAT-2025.
A Madhurya Priyadarshini and Taligattu Subhash earned seats at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam, while P Rishi Eshwar Prasad got admission into Ramaiah Law College, Bengaluru.
The students had undergone long-term CLAT coaching at Kautilya. Congratulating the achievers, Director Sridhar highlighted that many of their students have consistently secured ranks in national law universities over the past 8 years, urging students to consider legal careers beyond traditional options.
Next Story