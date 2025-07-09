Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities

Tirupati: Students of Kautilya Institution, M R Palli Circle, Tirupati, have secured admissions into prestigious law universities through the CLAT-2025.

A Madhurya Priyadarshini and Taligattu Subhash earned seats at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam, while P Rishi Eshwar Prasad got admission into Ramaiah Law College, Bengaluru.

The students had undergone long-term CLAT coaching at Kautilya. Congratulating the achievers, Director Sridhar highlighted that many of their students have consistently secured ranks in national law universities over the past 8 years, urging students to consider legal careers beyond traditional options.