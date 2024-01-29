  • Menu
Kavali MLA Pratap Kumar Reddy inaugurates YSR Asara celebrations

Kavali MLA Pratap Kumar Reddy inaugurates YSR Asara celebrations
Kavali legislator Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Beda Mastan Rao inaugurated the 4th installment of YSR Asara celebrations in Dagadarthi mandal, Dagadarthi village.

Kavali legislator Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Beda Mastan Rao inaugurated the 4th installment of YSR Asara celebrations in Dagadarthi mandal, Dagadarthi village. At the event, MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for taking up the YSR Asara Scheme, which aims to repay loans taken by women's thrift associations across the state.

In the 4th phase, financial assistance of 25,571 crores has been initiated across the state, benefiting 5,559 members of 555 Dwakra Sanghas in Dagdarthi Mandal. MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy assured that all the arrears, including interest, will be provided to the women's groups and they will be financially strengthened. He also encouraged the women to utilize the cash provided by the government for employment and achieve economic development. The event was attended by various political leaders, activists, and fans.

X