Kavali to be made an industrial hub

Nellore : Kavali MLA Dsgumati Venkata Krishna Reddy has said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh were keen on development of Kavali constituency by transforming it into an industrial hub. Addressing a public meeting organised at Indiramma Colony in Kavali town after inaugurating various developmental projects like primary health centre at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Vengala Rao Nagar, laying foundation stone for construction of cement road at Rs 1.60 crore at Kotha Sivalayam, etc along with Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman Kotamreddy Srinivssulu Reddy, District Collector O Anand on Saturday, the MLA said that Kavali would be made an industrial hub.

The establishment of Ramayapatnam Port would bring in more industries in a big way to Kavali constituency.

On the occasion, the MLA said the government was focusing on skill development of youth to enable them to secure jobs.

The MLA has assured that he will establish a Skill Development Centre (SDC) at Kavali with his own funds.

On the occasion, the MLA thanked Collector O Anand for sanctioning Rs 1 crore funds for development of Kavali town.

District Collector Anand has said that Kavali constituency was witnessing rapid development with the coming up of Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, BPCL Refinery, Indosore Solar Energy Plant, etc. These projects would generate more employment opportunities to the youth.

On the occasion, the Collector urged the youth to concentrate on skill development related courses.

On the occasion, the Collector handed over the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques to the beneficiaries along with the MLA and NUDA Chairman.

Kavali RDO Vamsi Krishna, Municipal Chairman Sravan Kumar, DM& HO Sujatha and others were present.