KDCC Bank pays tributes to freedom fighters

Vijayawada: TheKrishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC Bank) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with an event at its Vijayawada Regional Office. The ceremony began with former Minister and KDCC Bank chairman, Nettem Raghuram, paying tribute to national leaders by garlanding their portraits.

In his address, Raghuram emphasised the significance of Independence Day, stating, “This day is the sacred fruit of the great souls who gave their youth, their blood, and their lives for freedom. Freedom lives in every farmer’s field, in every worker’s sweat, and in every student’s dream,” he said. He added that the current generation’s goal should be to build a nation free of corruption and backwardness, and to become a technologically strong role model for the world.

The Chairman also highlighted the bank’s services and progress, particularly its focus on the farming community. The bank, with its 57 branches and 425 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, is expanding its services under the new government.

Chairman Raghuram concluded by stating that the government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers and that the bank will continue to support them. The event was attended by NABARD DGM Milin Sou Laskar, General Manager Ranga Babu, and other dignitaries.