Keep away from social media to beat Covid

Ongole: There are three things one needs if infected with Covid-19. One courage. Don't fear or panic, two go for test in case you have any symptoms and third do stop reading postings on social media on COVID-19 as they will kill you not the disease says Nukasani Balaji a former CP chairman of Prakasam district.



Talking to The Hans India, Balaji who was discharged from KIMS Ongole two days back said that he was infected with the Coronavirus during the campaign for Tirupati MP Seat by-election in Nellore district.

He said he returned home in Ongole on April 17 night and got fever the very next day morning. He said that he gave sample for VRDL test on the same day and started medicines following the advice of friends and family. After he tested COVID-19 positive, he got HRCT Scan but the doctors found nothing wrong and suggested home isolation. Meanwhile, he

said that he experienced issues in regard to breathing at home and got the CT Scan done again only to know that the infection is increased and was high. He joined KIMS Ongole for treatment on April 26 and was put on oxygen support for 3 days and administered Remdesivir for five days, he recovered at last and got discharged from the hospital on May 3.

Balaji observed that more information about the disease in the public domain was causing panic and was putting more stress on the people. He said that he tried for treatment at the Government General Hospital first, but went to the KIMS Ongole as there were no beds in the GGH Ongole. He praised the doctors and health workers in the KIMS Ongole for the care they had taken and helped him in getting out of stress he was mentally experiencing. He said that the information of people being recovered and discharged should be given preference in media rather than sensationalizing the deaths of patients and their cremation, as they are instilling fear in the public about future.

He advised the government to consider constructing temporary structures, like the sheds constructed by the TTD at Tirupati to provide treatment to the COVID patients now, at all mandal level hospitals and PHCs by providing oxygen support also. He asked the government to be liberal enough to allot a bed for every patient coming to the hospitals and PHCs for COVID treatment and may discharge them after two days once the condition is stabilized.

He said that the mere presence of the doctor by their side boosts the morale of the patients and helps them recover fast. If there is a shortage of beds, the government can ask the patients to bring their own portable beds for the treatment, he advised. He also asked the government to prepare a flowchart of treatment based on the best practices and implement it in all hospitals and PHCs, so that only patients in need of ventilators and ICUs may be brought to Ongole.