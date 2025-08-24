Keep homes & neighbourhoods clean for a healthy village

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged every citizen to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings as part of the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra initiative.

Pointing out that garbage accumulation has become a major problem, he appealed to people to segregate household waste, particularly kitchen waste and electronic waste, and hand it over to municipal workers separately.

On Saturday, the Collector, along with trainee collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, participated in the programme which is being held on the third Saturday of every month at Daminedu village under Tiruchanur Panchayat of Chandragiri constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar warned that dumping all types of waste at one place leads to large heaps of garbage, causing health issues for nearby residents.

“Plastics like covers and bottles often block drainage systems, leading to water stagnation and mosquito breeding. Only when citizens keep not just their homes but also their neighbourhoods clean can the village remain healthy and beautiful,” he stressed.

Panchayat officials also highlighted that with the ongoing monsoon season, there is a greater risk of waterborne diseases. They urged people to consume only clean drinking water, noting that chlorinated water is being supplied daily. Villagers were asked to report pipeline leakages or contamination immediately and to ensure that household water storage tanks are cleaned regularly.

Before the programme, the Collector inspected local drains and water tanks in Daminedu, advising regular cleaning to prevent mosquito menace.

He also reviewed the functioning of the Swachh Rath, a special vehicle that collects household garbage and, in return, provides essential groceries based on the weight of waste handed over. MPDO Ramachandra, District Tourism Officer Janardhan Reddy, Panchayat Secretary Mani, ASHA workers, ANMs, and a large number of villagers took part in the programme.