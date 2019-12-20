Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Keep toilets clean for Bhavanis, officials told Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh

Keep toilets clean for Bhavanis, officials told Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh
Highlights

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh has instructed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements for ongoing Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

Vijayawada: VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh has instructed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements for ongoing Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

The commissioner on Friday directed the officials to make all arrangements and keep the bathing ghats, toilets and main roads clean for the convenience of the devotees who took up the Bhavani deeksha.

As part of the city visit, he visited Padmavathi ghat, Durga ghat, canal road, Radham centre, Kummaripalem, Ambedkar road, Kabela, K T road, Milk project, TP road, Kothapeta and other places and instructed the concerned to provide temporary toilets and maintain them clean for the Bhavanis.

He told all the officers and staff to discharge their duties sincerely with commitment and dedication in serving the devotees. Furthermore, the Commissioner instructed the concerned staff to see that the clothes of devotees were put in the bins provided near the ghats.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top