Keep toilets clean for Bhavanis, officials told Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada: VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh has instructed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements for ongoing Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

The commissioner on Friday directed the officials to make all arrangements and keep the bathing ghats, toilets and main roads clean for the convenience of the devotees who took up the Bhavani deeksha.

As part of the city visit, he visited Padmavathi ghat, Durga ghat, canal road, Radham centre, Kummaripalem, Ambedkar road, Kabela, K T road, Milk project, TP road, Kothapeta and other places and instructed the concerned to provide temporary toilets and maintain them clean for the Bhavanis.

He told all the officers and staff to discharge their duties sincerely with commitment and dedication in serving the devotees. Furthermore, the Commissioner instructed the concerned staff to see that the clothes of devotees were put in the bins provided near the ghats.