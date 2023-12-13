Live
- MP's Ashapuri unfolding ancient temple to attract global tourists
- Daily Forex Rates (13-12-2023)
- Belagavi Suvarna Soudha is also on high alert after the security lapse in the Lok Sabha proceedings
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes Chandrababu, says no dissatisfaction in the party
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Dec 13
- IPL Auction 2024: Schedule, players list, team purse - everything cricket fanatics must know!
- Four killed in Gujarat road accident
- Elevate Your Entertainment: Unveiling the Brilliance of Blaupunkt CyberSound Gen2 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023)
- ITC’s investor meet highlights growth imperative
- Higher tax earnings slash Australian budget deficit
Just In
Keep vigil on rowdy-sheeters, anti-social elements: SP
Asks police officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of general elections in 2024
Nellore: District SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy has directed the officials to concentrate on rowdy-sheeters in the interest of preventing law & order problem in coming elections.
Addressing the monthly crime review meeting here on Tuesday, the SP has cautioned the police officials to identify the law-breakers, anti-social elements and rowdy-sheeters in advance and take precautionary measures to ensure smooth conduct of general elections in 2024.
While expressing displeasure over the rise in chain-snatching incidents in the recent period, the SP has directed them to install CC cameras at the places where such incidents were reported.
The SP said that special parties should be formed to for the quick investigation of cases and recovery pertaining to property offences.
He said that warning signal lights (WSLs), stoppers and direction boards should be established on both State and National Highways to prevent road accidents. Additional SP (Admin) Himavathi, DSPs, CIs and others were present.