Keep vigil on rowdy-sheeters, anti-social elements: SP

Asks police officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of general elections in 2024

Nellore: District SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy has directed the officials to concentrate on rowdy-sheeters in the interest of preventing law & order problem in coming elections.

Addressing the monthly crime review meeting here on Tuesday, the SP has cautioned the police officials to identify the law-breakers, anti-social elements and rowdy-sheeters in advance and take precautionary measures to ensure smooth conduct of general elections in 2024.

While expressing displeasure over the rise in chain-snatching incidents in the recent period, the SP has directed them to install CC cameras at the places where such incidents were reported.

The SP said that special parties should be formed to for the quick investigation of cases and recovery pertaining to property offences.

He said that warning signal lights (WSLs), stoppers and direction boards should be established on both State and National Highways to prevent road accidents. Additional SP (Admin) Himavathi, DSPs, CIs and others were present.

