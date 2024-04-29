More dengue fever cases in Udupi: The Coast in a tailspin

Udupi/Mangaluru: On April 25 World Malaria Day was observed with an appeal to the world to bring down Malaria incidences to zero level. But on the coast of Karnataka the fear of Dengue fever which is another deadly vector-bound virus is threatening life.

Udupi city has reported an increase in the cases of Dengue infection in 2024 the city has already reported 47 cases till now with the first pre-monsoon showers hitting the city ten days back.

The experts of vector-bound infections on the coast point out that the mosquito is the vector for the Dengue infection and the mosquitoes breed during the monsoons due to stagnant waters.

“The malaria-carrying mosquitoes (female Anopheles) breed in freshwater while the dengue-carrying Aedis Agypti breeds in murky waters. Conditions favourable for both these breeding patterns exist during the rainy season between May and October on the coastal region. That is why we must carry out larvae destruction during the initial stages of the monsoons and monitor it through the monsoon period. It is advisable that the people do not give rise to conditions that abet the mosquito breeding. It could be done by removing all empty vessels, containers, old tyres, and anything that holds rain water for more than three days. They can also remove such vessels lying freely in gardens and destroy them or safe keep them elsewhere where the rain water does not collect in them” said Dr. Prashant Bhat the nodal officer for the Malaria-Dengue control.

Udupi district’s health department has launched a comprehensive larvae survey aimed at combating the outbreak. With a focus on city areas where larvae infestation is suspected to be high, the department is spearheading an anti-larval and mosquito eradication programme across the district on a war footing.

Giving details Dr. Bhat said a total of 635 cases were recorded in 2023 preceded by 513 cases reported in 2022, 380 cases in 2021, and 139 cases in 2020.. Medical students from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, collaborated with the Department of Community Medicine, Udupi District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and District Health and Family Welfare Department to conduct mosquito control initiatives. Similar concerted efforts are underway this year to curb the spread of dengue.