Live
- International Dance Day 2024: History, Significance, and Types of Classical Dance Forms
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
- Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal
Just In
Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi met jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday, said a prison official.
New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi met jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday, said a prison official.
The wife of CM Kejriwal, Sunita and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi arrived at Tihar around 12.40 p.m.
After meeting CM Kejriwal, Atishi, while talking to reporters, said that during the meeting, the CM first inquired about the well-being of the people of Delhi.
“He asked whether medicines were adequately available or not. He is deeply concerned about the people of Delhi. He also conveyed a message for women, assuring them that he will soon announce a promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women in Delhi,” she said.
Atishi also raised questions about why Sunita Kejriwal was denied a meeting earlier. “Political prisoners were initially treated with respect, but now it seems to be turning into a dictatorship,” she remarked after the meeting with the CM.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet CM Kejriwal on Tuesday.
CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.
The jailed Delhi CM has provided a list of six individuals with whom he wants to meet in prison.
The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.