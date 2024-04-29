Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi met jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday, said a prison official.

The wife of CM Kejriwal, Sunita and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi arrived at Tihar around 12.40 p.m.

After meeting CM Kejriwal, Atishi, while talking to reporters, said that during the meeting, the CM first inquired about the well-being of the people of Delhi.

“He asked whether medicines were adequately available or not. He is deeply concerned about the people of Delhi. He also conveyed a message for women, assuring them that he will soon announce a promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women in Delhi,” she said.

Atishi also raised questions about why Sunita Kejriwal was denied a meeting earlier. “Political prisoners were initially treated with respect, but now it seems to be turning into a dictatorship,” she remarked after the meeting with the CM.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet CM Kejriwal on Tuesday.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM has provided a list of six individuals with whom he wants to meet in prison.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the "kingpin and the key conspirator" of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.