Keep Vizianagaram Coronavirus-free dist, officials told

Vizianagaram: The Taskforce Committee headed by Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has instructed various departments engaged in Covid-19 control responsibilities to be cautious and don't allow anybody to enter into this district. He advised the district staff to not allow anybody into the district from other areas.



"Ours is safe district so far. There is not even a single positive case registered, as entire mechanism has been working with untried efforts. But our neighbouring districts like Vizag and Srikakulam have Corona positive cases and we should be alert in this regard. We should not obstruct the transporters of essential commodities like milk, vegetables, grains and medicines.

Please allow the patients with chronic diseases like dialysis, cancer patients, pregnant, heart related ailments to reach either hospital or to home. Officials and people's representatives should work together to continue the same situation in the district.

All the quarantine centres should have adequate amenities and the medical teams should undertake the medical tests for every suspicious person," he said.

MP B Chandhrasekhar, Collector M Harijawaharlal and others participated in the programme.