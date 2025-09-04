Keep your surroundings clean, Civic chief tells public

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has appealed to the public to keep not only their houses, but also their surroundings clean. Along with civic officials, she inspected sanitation works in 30th ward including Reservoir Colony, Ayurvedic Hospital, and SVIMS Junction areas in the city on Wednesday. She enquired the residents whether garbage collection vehicles were coming regularly and how the process was going on.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that many people are dumping household waste outside instead of handing it over to the garbage colleting people. She urged citizens to give their garbage every day to the vehicles and staff, who come to their doorstep.

She further explained that throwing garbage into drains leads to blockages, causing water to overflow onto the roads, which then creates difficulties for the public.